Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that performance analyst Mark Leyland was an incredibly important member of the Reds staff, but stressed it was only right to let him join Newcastle United in a more senior role.

Leyland worked as a performance analyst at Anfield and was a key member of Klopp’s backroom staff at the club.

The 36-year-old left Liverpool and moved to Premier League rivals Newcastle today to link up with new Magpies boss Eddie Howe, and will now work as a first-team coach analyst at St. James’ Park.

Klopp conceded that Leyland was an incredibly important member of his staff at the Merseyside giants and hailed him as a top professional.

However, the German stressed that it was only right to allow Leyland to take the next step in his career by moving to Newcastle, where he will work in a more senior role than when he was at Liverpool.

Asked about losing Leyland to Newcastle, Klopp told a press conference: “Mark was here longer than me.

“He was an incredibly important member of staff. Top guy.

“But he had the chance to get a more senior role at Newcastle and he was eager to make the next step in his career.”

Leyland previously worked with Howe at Burnley and fans will be hoping the newest addition to their coaching staff can further help the Magpies boss lead his club out of the relegation zone and ensure their survival this season.