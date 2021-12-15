Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

After recovering from a disastrous start to the season, Arsenal can now overtake fourth placed West Ham by taking all three points this evening; they lie two points behind the Hammers.

Mikel Arteta saw his side return to winning ways in their last outing as they beat Southampton 3-0 at home, recovering from successive defeats at the hands of Manchester United and Everton.

Their last meeting with West Ham ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, while at the Emirates they have not been beaten by the Hammers since 2015.

Arsenal deploy Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are full-backs. In central defence, Ben White links up with Gabriel.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will look to control midfield, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs West Ham United

Ramsdale, Tomiyasi, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Okonkwo, Holding, Elneny, Tavares, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah