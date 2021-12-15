Simon Jordan has admitted that he is surprised that Kieran Trippier is considering joining Newcastle United as it could risk him losing his place in the England squad for next year’s World Cup.

Newcastle are pushing to land the full-back in the January transfer window and are reportedly preparing to make him the highest-paid player at the club.

Trippier is keen on a return to England and there are suggestions that the defender is ready to move to Newcastle once the transfer window opens next month.

But Jordan conceded that it would be a shock decision if it happens as that would mean a massive risk to his chances of being in the England squad for next year’s World Cup.

He stressed that there is a massive chance that Newcastle will be relegated this season and feels the financial reason to join the club must be strong for Trippier as he sees no footballing sense in it.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “The bottom line is that Trippier is a good player and I am surprised to see him leaving Spain to go to Newcastle.

“There is a distinct possibility, whichever way you cut it, that they are going to get relegated and you have got a World Cup coming up.

“So, it’s an incredible decision on his part because he is risking playing for his country in a World Cup by taking the decision to go to Newcastle.

“I’d think that the economics of it is very appealing because there is no football decision here.”

Newcastle are pushing to get the deal over the line and are confident of working out an agreement with Atletico Madrid.