Former Leeds star Andrew Hughes has insisted that the Whites hierarchy should focus on spending money on the squad at the moment rather than think about improving the infrastructure.

Leeds suffered their second join heaviest defeat since joining the Football League in 1920 when they lost 7-0 at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa conceded after the game it was the worst he has seen his side play since taking charge in 2018 and the defeat has left for some soul-searching in the Leeds dressing room.

The Leeds boss has been reluctant to back signing players in January but Hughes stressed that the Argentine must now focus on how to beat Arsenal on Saturday rather than think about recruitment.

But the former White wants the Leeds hierarchy to pull up their socks and he indicated that they should spend some money on the squad in the winter transfer window.

He insisted that infrastructure improvements will come once the team move forward and they should now focus on getting the kind of players that would suit Bielsa’s needs next month.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Etihad mauling: “The manager can’t think about recruitment.

“The manager has got to go on the way back to Leeds and look who’s fit, who’s available, who needs recovery, who doesn’t and he is going to concentrate on Arsenal and find a way to beat Arsenal.

“We have got to forget about today’s game straightaway.

“The recruitment side – Victor Orta, the owner and the new investors need to look at that and where to take this club to the next level.

“Don’t think about making a new stand, a new training ground and this and that.

“That comes with rewards on the pitch and so the main important thing now is to get whatever character that the manager wants into the building that fits their identity.

“Victor Orta is wise enough to be looking at targets and speaking to the right agents.”

Injuries have set the Leeds back but it is still unclear whether Bielsa is prepared to bring in players in January.