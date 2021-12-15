Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have announced their line-up and substitutes to take on London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League tonight.

The Hammers have entered an inconsistent period of form, with just one win in their last four Premier League outings, albeit the victory came over title challengers Chelsea.

Tonight’s opponents Arsenal are just two points behind fourth placed West Ham in the league standings and Hammers boss David Moyes will know how valuable a win would be.

Moyes remains without defender Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, with the Italian looking set to miss the rest of the season.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal this evening, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the centre.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are in midfield for the visitors, while Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Said Benrahma and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Alese, Ashby, Kral, Noble, Okoflex, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Benrahma