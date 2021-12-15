Rafael Benitez has revealed that the Everton hierarchy are backing him to trigger an upturn in fortunes at the club and stressed it is because they know the problems at Goodison Park will need more time to solve.

Everton are going through a rough run of results at the moment in the Premier League with only one win to their name in their last ten outings.

Owing to the string of disappointing displays, Toffees boss Benitez, the club’s board and the players have been on the receiving end of criticism from the fans, with some sections even calling for the Spaniard to be shown the exit door.

However, Benitez has revealed that he has been in constant contact with the club’s hierarchy, including supremo Farhad Moshiri, and they are all backing him to turn the fortunes around at the club.

Asked whether he thinks Moshiri needs to address the fans and make it clear what the plana are going forward, Benitez told a press conference: “To be fair I was talking with Mr. Moshiri this morning.

“I have meetings with the chairman [and] with many other chief executives, so, I have had conversations with them.

“They are supporting me because they know.

“I will say something that I have said before.

“So, they have experience changing managers.

“They have experience trying to adapt to things, but it was not working.”

Benitez added that Everton’s hierarchy know that he will need more than just five months to fix the problems at Goodison Park and added they believe the club is going in the right direction under him.

“They know the problems are not something you can fix in just five months.

“They know that you will need time and they know that I think that we are going in the right direction.”

Amidst Benitez’s future being under the scanner at Everton, it has been claimed that the club have made unofficial contacts with ex-Toffee Wayne Rooney to take over at Goodison Park if the Spaniard is dismissed from his post.