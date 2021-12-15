Torino supremo Urbano Cairo has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer leaving the club in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Bremer has been amongst Torino’s standout performers in recent seasons, which has seen him attract interest from a clutch of top clubs across Europe.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs could launch a swoop for a centre-back in the upcoming winter transfer window and are interested in Bremer, while their Premier League rivals Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as several of their senior centre-backs are out of contract next summer.

Serie A champions Inter are claimed to be leading the chase for the defender, while their city rivals AC Milan are considering him as a potential replacement for the injured Simon Kjaer.

Premier League sides Liverpool and West Ham United are also credited with interest in Bremer, but it has been suggested Torino supremo Cairo prefers to enter negotiations with potential suitors for him at the end of this season.

However, Cairo has refused to rule out a potential January exit for Bremer, but stressed he will talk out it when the time is right.

Asked whether Bremer could leave Turin in January, Cairo was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “Let us see.

“We’ll talk about it at the right time.”

Torino are tipped to be looking for at least €15m for Bremer, amidst growing interest in his services.