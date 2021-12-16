Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rafael Benitez leads his men into the clash in the capital under pressure, with a further defeat on their last outing as they were beaten at Crystal Palace increasing it.

Everton are the firm underdogs in the game and injury issues continue to affect the visitors, with Richarlison set to miss several weeks due to a calf problem.

Andros Townsend is also out, while Lucas Digne is ill.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while at the back Benitez fields a five of Jonjoe Kenny, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Further up the pitch the Toffees deploy Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes, while Abdoulaye Doucoure also plays. Anthony Gordon supports Ellis Simms.

Everton have options on the bench to change things if needed, including Allan and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Allan, Gbamin, Onyango, Dobbin