Boca Juniors have been told that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is planning to join Barcelona in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Argentina.

Cavani has been consistently linked with an exit from Manchester United in January, despite suggestions the Red Devils have made no decision on whether to let him go.

Argentine giants Boca Juniors are keen on Cavani and contacted the player’s entourage to put a deal in place.

They were excited by the prospect of landing the Uruguayan, but according to Argentine channel TyC Sports, have been rejected by Cavani, with word that he is set to join Barcelona.

It is suggested that Cavani will make the move to the Camp Nou when the January transfer window swings open.

Barcelona are looking for an elite striker to add to the ranks following the retirement of Sergio Aguero.

Cavani wants to continue in European football and play on a regular basis as he tries to help Uruguay qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona sit just eighth in La Liga, having suffered four defeats in 16 league games and won just six times.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will receive a fee for Cavani or are prepared to let him depart on a free transfer, if they do sanction an exit.