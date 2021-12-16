Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa insists that constructing a good team can take years because it is difficult to reconcile developing youngsters while also bringing in new players to strengthen the team.

The Whites suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of defending champions Manchester City away from home on Tuesday.

That, the veteran manager reveals, has brought forward the argument that the Whites need to spend in the market to strengthen their existing unit.

However, bringing in new players would limit the playing time of the club’s young players, something that also bothers Bielsa, who insists that it is difficult to find a balance between the two.

Therefore, the 66-year-old urges patience from everyone concerned in order to build a good team.

“Constructing a good team can take years, and it requires the strengthening of players as part of a project”, Bielsa said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“For example, the concerns over a lack of resources that we’ve had this season have led to some people claiming it is linked to the need to look to bring in new players.

“It hasn’t given rise to the idea of making stronger the young players we already have at the club.

“Buying players will also block the pathway of academy players to the first team or at least limit their minutes.

“So it’s very difficult to reconcile these two things.

“If [Patrick] Bamford or Rodrigo are missing, people will ask me why Joe Gelhardt isn’t playing.

“If [Kalvin] Phillips is missing, does this mean we should run the risk of accelerating Adam Forshaw’s road to recovery?

“You can see, there are many things that have to be considered when it comes to the project outlined in consolidating the structure of the squad.

“It’s certainly not easy to achieve and nor is it easy to demand patience in the process.”

It remains to be seen if Leeds do add players to the ranks in the January transfer window with injuries biting at a key time of the season.