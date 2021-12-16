Newcastle United have made a mega-money bid for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic, it has been claimed in Italy.

Vlahovic is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe and his decision to reject a new contract from Fiorentina has sparked the race to sign him amongst the biggest clubs in Europe.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in securing the services of the goal-getter and European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the Serbian.

Newcastle have also been interested in the 21-year-old hitman and it has been claimed that they have already communicated a bid to Fiorentina.

According to Rai journalist Filippo Grassia, speaking to Italian outlet Passione Inter and discussing the Public Investment Fund’s interest in Inter, the Magpies have made a €100m bid to Fiorentina for Vlahovic ahead of January.

The Serbian is a big target for Newcastle and the club have the funds to spend big on players in the winter transfer window.

And it has been suggested that the Premier League club are ready to blow out every other club in the race to land Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are keen to sell him to a club outside Italy but are likely to want to keep hold of him until the end of the season.

Vlahovic is also believed to be keen on a summer move but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle’s speculated move turn heads at the Tuscany club.