Football recruitment analyst Liam Henshaw has insisted that several clubs will be interested in Ben Davies if Liverpool want to sell him in the summer.

Liverpool signed the defender from Preston in January this year amidst an injury crisis at the back, but he did not play a game for the Reds last season.

He was loaned out to Sheffield United in the summer and the 26-year-old has been terrific at Deepdale, making 14 appearances in the Championship this season.

Henshaw stressed that despite not making a single appearance for the Reds there are still reasons why Liverpool signed the centre-back in January.

He insisted that his experience in the Championship counts for something and his ability on the ball is a trait most teams want in their centre-backs in modern football.

The recruitment guru is certain if he is not part of Liverpool’s plans in the summer, there are several clubs who would be more than keen to get their hands on Davies.

“Liverpool don’t sign players without a reason, even if you’re just going to be squad cover”, Henshaw told The Athletic.

“Ben is a terrific player with great experience of the Championship and EFL.

“A progressive defender in every sense; a player who can carry the ball out from the back and one who has a terrific range of passing.

“He ranks second for successful progressive passes and he does this while still being strong defensively.

“If he’s not in Liverpool’s plans after his loan move, there will be a lot of clubs looking at him.”

Davies is scheduled to return to Liverpool in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he can carve out a place for himself in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.