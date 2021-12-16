Former Rangers star Richard Foster has saluted the complete control the Gers had in their 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.

While a ten-man Celtic needed a 97th winner to get three points at Ross County, Rangers produced a comfortable 2-0 victory at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos scored just before half-time and Ryan Kent added a second early in the second half to hand complete control of the game to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Foster conceded that compared to events at the Celtic game, Rangers’ win over St. Johnstone was boring due to the amount of control the home side had on the game.

The former Rangers star stressed that Morelos probably produced his best performance of the season and he love the solidity the home side showed in winning the three points.

Foster said on BBC Sportsound: “Nowhere near the excitement that was up in Dingwall in this one.

“It was a bit of a damp squib in the second half.

“That was probably the best I’ve seen Morelos playing this season. It was a good solid performance from Rangers.

“They were in cruise control for most of it.”

Rangers remain top of the Scottish Premiership table with a four-point lead over Glasgow rivals Celtic.

They will host Dundee United on Saturday and will have an opportunity to build a seven-point lead at the top of the league table due to Celtic’s commitment in the Scottish League Cup final this weekend.