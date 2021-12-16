Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he did not expect Everton to get a point away at Chelsea, especially as there were several players in the Toffees team he does not know.

The Reds played host to Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night, while Chelsea welcomed Everton to Stamford Bridge.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were favourites to take all three points from their respective games, but while the Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1, the Blues were held by Everton, who quickly recovered from conceding to draw 1-1.

The result means that Liverpool, in second, now boast a three-point lead over third placed Chelsea and it is something Klopp did not expect.

He admits it was even more of a surprise given there were a number of Everton players in the team named by Rafael Benitez he did not know.

“I didn’t expect Chelsea would drop points”, Klopp told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“It is pretty rare I don’t know five or six players of the Everton line-up so to get a point at Chelsea is massive.”

Klopp insists Liverpool were focused on the job at hand against Newcastle and feels he had a good idea about how the Magpies would set up from when the Reds faced Bournemouth under Eddie Howe.

“We did not think about it, we just said do our job on the pitch, it is pretty similar to the last game of Eddie Howe here with Bournemouth – similar set up, tactics, we go 1-0 down again, we used that game more than Newcastle games.”

Liverpool play Tottenham next and Klopp is waiting to see who is available, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missing the Newcastle game with suspected covid.

“Let’s see who is available for the weekend”, he added.