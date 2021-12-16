Simon Jordan has insisted that Wayne Rooney is not the right person to take over at a big club like Everton if Rafael Benitez is shown the exit as the Derby County boss is a minnow in management terms.

Having started their Premier League campaign on a strong note, Everton are going through a rough patch of form at the moment and the disappointing performances have resulted in some sections of fans calling for Benitez to be dismissed from his post.

It has been claimed that the Everton hierarchy are lining up former Toffee Rooney as a potential replacement for the Spaniard if he is sacked.

However, ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan has insisted Rooney is not the right man to lead a club like Everton as he has no experience of leading a club of Everton’s size.

“This is a grown up football club”, Jordan told talkSPORT while discussing Rooney being constantly linked with the Everton hot seat.

“It may not behave that way sometimes under [Farhad] Moshiri’s ownership because it does not have financial control, it does not have a youth development policy, it does not have any achievement on the pitch and it is sure that it does not employ any managers that bring in any success.

“But come on now, that is the blind leading the blind.”

Rooney took over the managerial role at Pride Park on a permanent basis only in January, and Jordan stressed he is a minnow in management terms, while Everton need an experienced hand to lead them if Benitez is shown the exit.

“This is a big boy’s job.

“He is not a big boy in management terms, he is a minnow.

“He is learning his trade at Derby.”

Moshiri has made it clear Benitez has his full support to turn the club’s fortunes around at Goodison Par, while the Spaniard has insisted he has full backing form the club’s board and promised Everton will have a far better second half of the season than the first.