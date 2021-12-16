Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds has expressed his delight at seeing Anthony Ralston grabbing his chance for Celtic, after he scored the side’s winner on Wednesday night.

Ralston scored a 97th-minute winner at Ross County to help Celtic keep pace with Rangers in the title race with a 2-1 win away from home.

Celtic were down to ten men and they looked like on their way to dropping two points on the road until Ralston’s head met a Tom Rogic cross to get the crucial winner for his team in the dying seconds of the game.

The 23-year-old is not a regular in the Celtic team, but Dodds is happy to see the full-back grab his chance and feels that the defender is enjoying the brand of football they have been playing under Ange Postecoglou.

The former striker said on BBC Sportsound: “Ralston has been given a chance and he has grabbed it.

“He clearly enjoys the brand of football they’re playing this season. The fans love it too.”

Dodds also showered praise on Rogic for producing the bit of magic Celtic needed at the end and believes Ralston’s goal could become a crucial one in the grand scheme of things this season.

“Tom Rogic, unbelievable.

“You’re desperate, you’re down to 10 men and he dinks that ball in on his weaker foot.

“It’s a massive goal in this game and in the season.”

Celtic have a big game on Sunday when they take on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park