John Barnes understands that Nathaniel Phillips will need to leave Liverpool to play first team football regularly and insists he will fully respect whatever decision the defender makes.

Phillips is yet to play in a single Premier League game for Liverpool so far this season and has only made the matchday squad four times.

The Reds defender and his boss Jurgen Klopp both agree that he needs more game time and it has emerged that Liverpool will allow him to leave in the upcoming window if they receive an acceptable offer.

Phillips is also understood to be ready to leave the Merseyside giants and Reds legend Barnes feels that is the right thing to do as he has very little chance of starting ahead of the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate.

Barnes issued advice to Phillips to move to another club if he wants regular senior minutes and stressed he is not a young player anymore and needs more game time.

“If Nat Phillips wants first team football it’ll be away from Liverpool”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He won’t start ahead of the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate.

“He’s not that young anymore and he has to decide whether he wants to stake a claim for regular first team football elsewhere.

“Often it depends on the individual.

“Some players are happy being part of a squad and playing, when necessary, whereas some prefer to drop down a level and play regularly

“I fully respect him if that’s what he chooses.”

Liverpool’s top flight rivals West Ham, who are expected to make additions to centre-back position, are credited with interest in Phillips.