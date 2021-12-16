Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips insists that he cannot complain about his lack of playing time at Anfield because he has kept improving as a player due to the high standards at the club.

Phillips, who is currently recovering from a cheekbone fracture, has featured in a total of 24 games for the Reds since his first-team debut in 2020.

There are 17 Premier League and two Champions League appearances among those 24 outings, which the defender insists, has helped him improve as a player.

Phillips is set to look at his options when the January transfer window opens and believes due to his time at Anfield he would be ready to jump straight into the team if he does move to a new club.

“I’ve had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League”, Phillips said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“So maybe those situations where you’re new and nervy, I’ve gone through that phase.

“I don’t need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I’ll be ready straight away to get involved and play.”

Phillips believes that the quality at Anfield is so high that even if he does not play in games he is still improving, due to who he is training with.

And the defender feels no reason to complain about a lack of playing time as a result, while if a move does not happen he will still be happy.

“Not only defenders we have, but the attackers as well.

“If I’m holding my own in training against the strikers we have then it stands me in good stead.

“I can’t complain. The standard in training improves me every day.

“If it wasn’t to happen I would certainly still be living a happy life.”

The centre-back has not played for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, but did recently clock the full 90 minutes at AC Milan in the Champions League.