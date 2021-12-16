Ipswich Town are in talks with Manchester United assistant Kieran McKenna to take over the managerial position at Portman Road, according to The Athletic.

The Tractor Boys invested heavily in the transfer market last summer to boost their chances of earning promotion from League One this season under then boss Paul Cook.

But Ipswich struggled to find consistent results under Cook and the club’s board showed him the exit door on 4th December.

The Ipswich board have been going through a number of names to succeed Cook and have been receiving applications from those interested in the Portman Road hot seat.

And the Suffolk giants are now closing in on the signature of Manchester United assistant boss McKenna to succeed Cook.

The Red Devils hierarchy see the Ipswich job as great opportunity for McKenna and have granted him permission to negotiate with the League One outfit.

McKenna was part of former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff and has been working alongside the Norwegian’s successor Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

Since Cook’s departure, Ipswich have been led by caretaker boss John McGreal but they are yet to win a single game across all competitions under him.