Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe has work to do in his bid to help the Magpies survive in the top flight this season and saw his side thrashed 4-0 by Leicester City on their last outing.

They face a daunting task at Anfield where Liverpool have not lost this season and not even conceded a goal since October.

Howe is without defender Federico Fernandez due to a thigh issue, while Paul Dummett remains unavailable.

The Magpies have Martin Dubravka in goal this evening, while at the back Howe selects Javier Manquillo and Jamal Lewis as full-backs, with Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles in the centre.

Midfield will be an area Howe will be looking to see Newcastle battle for control of and to take on the job he selects Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey, while Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy support Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

If Howe wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Joe Willock and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Liverpool

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Substitutes: Darlow, Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff