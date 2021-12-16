1.FC Koln star Ellyes Skhiri, who is admired by West Ham United, can leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, news which may be eagerly digested at the London Stadium.

Having succeeded in securing a Europa League spot last season, the Hammers are determined to go one step higher and seal a Champions League spot with a top four finish this season.

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window with his men also qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

As the January transfer window inches closer for the capital club deals could be done and a player West Ham have been repeated linked with admiring, Koln star Skhiri, is available.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Skhiri can leave the Bundesliga outfit for the right price in January.

Die Geißbocke were open to selling the Tunisian in the last transfer window but no clubs came forward willing to meet their asking price of between €15m and €20m.

Koln are ready to let the 26-year-old go again in the upcoming window and have put a €15m asking price on his head.

The midfielder’s current deal at Koln runs through until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will make any concrete moves for him when the January window swings open.