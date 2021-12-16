Leeds United’s injury crisis has worsened, with Daniel James becoming the latest player to suffer a muscular injury, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Welshman has been a constant in the Leeds side since joining the club from Manchester United towards the end of the last summer transfer window.

The winger is yet to make a major impact for the Whites this season, but is seen as one of the most important players in the Leeds squad.

Leeds have been struggling with several of their key players out injured, such as Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.

And the injury crisis deepened when James picked up a muscular problem in Leeds’ 7-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier this week.

A muscle injury means the winger is now expected to be out of Leeds’ clash against Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds are badly in need of a positive result against Arsenal but are now expected to be without another important player in James.

The Whites are 16th in the Premier League table and are hovering perilously close to the relegation zone, but the jury is out on whether they will spend in January.