Andy Couzens has urged Leeds United and their fans to make Elland Road a place Arsenal do not want to be in their upcoming Premier League clash to help them bounce back following their embarrassing defeat away at Manchester City.

The Whites had a day to forget on Tuesday in the top flight away at Manchester City as the hosts ran riot with a 7-0 hammering.

Tuesday’s defeat was Leeds’ joint worst defeat in more than a century, but they have to refocus quickly as games are coming in thick and fast and they are set to host Arsenal in the league at the weekend.

Ex-Whites midfielder Couzens has urged Leeds and their fans to make Elland Road a place the Gunners do not want to be at the weekend and help them get a positive result.

Couzens stressed that Leeds need to forget about their performance against Manchester City and insists losses do hurt but it is always about how a team can bounce back.

“Last night, we have to forget about Man City”, Couzens wrote on Twitter.

“[They] are a great team and we had half our team out injured.

“Their bench cost more than our team in fact one player [Jack Grealish] costs more than our team.

“On to Saturday and Arsenal.

“These are the games we wanted when we came back to the Premier League.

“Do we need to buy in January?

“Yes, if we have everyone fit most likely not.

“Are we playing some good football? Yes.

“Am I worried? Not yet.

“Out of these four games how many points did we all expect?

“Three would be a very good points [haul] over the four games and let’s hope that comes on Saturday.

“The support as always, last night and every game was brilliant.

“Let’s make that place [Elland Road] on Saturday night under the lights a place Arsenal don’t want to be. And let’s get those three points.

“We all hate losing and with a score line like that hurts even more [but] it’s how we bounce back.”

After Leeds take on Arsenal at the weekend, they are scheduled to travel to Anfield on Boxing Day to lock on horns with Liverpool another team that are fighting for the title, along with Manchester City.