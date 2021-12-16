Liverpool are keeping tabs on Lille forward Jonathan David, but he is only likely to leave the French club in the next summer transfer window.

David joined Lille from Gent last year and has been putting up impressive numbers since moving to the French club.

He has really come into his own this season, scoring eleven times in 18 Ligue appearances and has caught the fancy of several big clubs in Europe.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Liverpool are amongst the clubs who have been paying close attention on the forward due to his performances in France.

But a move in the winter transfer window has more or less been ruled out by Lille, who want to hold on to him.

David is only likely to move on from Lille when the next summer transfer window rolls out at the end of the campaign.

Lille are not in a mood to entertain offers for him in January and potentially lose their best forward in the middle of the season.

The Canadian is aware of the interest he has been attracting but for the moment, he is happy to stay put at Lille.

He has a contract until 2025 and the prospect of him leaving Lille is only expected to come about next summer.