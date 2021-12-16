Martyn Pert will be leaving Manchester United and following Kieran McKenna to Ipswich Town as his number two, according to the Press Association.

McKenna is set to leave Manchester United’s coaching staff and will be taking over Ipswich Town manager this week.

The talks are ongoing between the 35-year-old and Ipswich but the deal is expected to take place soon for him to become their new manager.

Ralf Rangnick was reportedly keen to keep him at Old Trafford but McKenna has been keen to move on and start his managerial career.

And it has been claimed that he will be taking another Manchester United coach in Pert to Portman Road.

Pert was introduced into the Manchester United coaching staff by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 and was kept on by Rangnick.

But the 44-year-old is now set to move on and be the number two to McKenna at Ipswich Town.

Pert had coaching assignments at Watford, Fulham, Coventry and Cardiff City before joining Manchester United in 2019.

McKenna is keen to have a trusted lieutenant by his side as he starts his managerial career at Portman Road.