Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga is closing in on signing a new long-term contract with the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 19-year-old winger agreed on fresh terms in March this year but has since then made his first-team debut for Manchester United.

He shone during pre-season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer and impressed new manager Ralf Rangnick in a Champions League game earlier this month.

Elanga was also in the matchday squad when Manchester United beat Norwich City last weekend and is set to be rewarded.

Negotiations have been taking place between his representatives and Manchester United over a new contract.

And it has been claimed that the player is now close to agreeing to sign on the dotted line of a fresh contract.

Elanga will receive a pay rise in accordance with his emergence in the first team this season.

He has been at Manchester United since 12 and won the club’s Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year award in 2020.

Elanga belongs to a football family and his father Joseph played for Cameroon in the 1998 World Cup.