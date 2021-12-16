Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is not interested in joining Newcastle United during the winter transfer window, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

The 29-year-old midfielder has become a bit-part player at Barcelona and has featured just five times from the starting eleven in La Liga.

The Catalan giants have been trying to sell the midfielder in transfer windows over the last two years, but the club are yet to find a solution for the player.

Coutinho’s agents met Barcelona last week to discuss their client’s future and they are trying to find a new club for the player.

Newcastle are believed to be interested in securing his services, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian is not interested in such a move.

The 29-year-old has been carefully studying all the possibilities ahead of him and is open to a move in January.

But for the moment, he is not interested in ending up at Newcastle next month as part of his plans.

His agents tried to offer him to Manchester United and Manchester City as well, but neither club are interested in him.

Barcelona and Coutinho are keen to find a way forward before the transfer window swings open next month.