Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Jurgen Klopp has picked his Liverpool team to play host to struggling Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Liverpool are on a run of fine form, but were made to work for a 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the weekend.

Newcastle will also look to keep things tight at Anfield, but Klopp’s side have netted a mammoth 45 times in just 16 league games so far.

Liverpool have not lost at Anfield in any competition so far this season and last conceded a goal at the ground in late October.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs. In the centre of defence, Joel Matip partners Ibrahima Konate.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson, while Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

The German tactician has options on the bench if needed, including Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are all absent, having had suspected positive covid tests.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams