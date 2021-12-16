Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was keen to hold on to Kieran McKenna, who is Ipswich Town bound, according to ESPN.

McKenna is in talks with Ipswich Town to become their new manager after Manchester United gave him permission to do so.

A final deal has not been agreed yet but negotiations are progressing well and he is likely to be the next Ipswich boss.

McKenna has been a highly-rated coach since his days at the Tottenham academy and has been on the first-team coaching staff at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho’s days.

He remained on the staff after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well and Rangnick wanted to hold on to him.

But it has been claimed that McKenna pushed for the move as he wants to start his career as a manager.

The German has failed to convince the Englishman to stick around at Old Trafford and he is now on his way to Portman Road.

McKenna started out his coaching career when he was 29 in the Tottenham Under-18 set-up and was head-hunted by Manchester United.

He took charge of the Manchester United Under-18s in 2016 before being promoted to the first-team coaching staff by Mourinho in 2018.