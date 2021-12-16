Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman has hailed the performance put in by defender Ibrahima Konate against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The Reds were hit with a blow before kick-off in the Premier League game with the news that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones would miss out due to suspected cases of covid.

Liverpool had enough to get the win though and after initially falling behind in just the seventh minute scored through Diogo Jota (21 minutes), Mohamed Salah (25th minute) and then a Trent Alexander-Arnold screamer (87th minute) to run out 3-1 winners.

Konate partnered Joel Matip in the centre of defence and Spackman feels that he shone in the backline.

Spackman said post match on LFC TV: “He was really good, very sharp.

“He showed his pace and had composure on the ball as well.”

The former midfielder also stressed just how important the win is given the tough battle at the top of the Premier League table.

“It keeps that pressure on Man City, keeps us above Chelsea, and that’s what you want in this Christmas period”, Spackman added.

With Chelsea held by Everton at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool now boast a three-point cushion over the Blues in the Premier League table.