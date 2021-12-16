Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes to welcome struggling Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues have been hit by a number of covid cases in the camp, but are able to play tonight’s fixture and boss Thomas Tuchel will be looking for nothing less than three points.

Tuchel saw his men return to winning ways at the weekend as they edged out Leeds United 3-2, while they have won both their last two meetings with Everton at Stamford Bridge, scoring six times and keeping two clean sheets.

For this evening’s game, Chelsea have Edouard Mendy in goal, while the three at the back Tuchel picks are Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Reece James and Marcos Alonso are full-backs.

In midfield, Chelsea look towards Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho, while Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are the attacking threat.

If Tuchel needs to replace any of his players then he has options on the bench, including Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez.

Chelsea Team vs Everton

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount

Substitutes: Kepa, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley