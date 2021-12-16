Stoke City starlet Ibrahima Sy could leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window in a bid to get regular senior minutes.

Sy joined Stoke’s youth side in the summer of 2020 from Reims Under-19s on a free transfer, ending a seven-year spell at the French outfit.

Having signed the first professional contract of his career, Sy was able to establish himself in the Stoke Under-23s side.

However, the 19-year-old is keen on making the jump to senior football soon and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he could leave the Bet365 Stadium in the upcoming January window.

Sy wants to earn regular first team minutes at senior level and it appears he is not short of suitors at the moment if he decides to leave the Potters.

Several Italian sides are keeping tabs on the teenager’s performances, while four clubs from France, including Ligue 2 sides Niort and Nancy, are firm admires of his talents.

Sy, who is a box-to-box midfielder, has also represented Senegal at youth level on the international stage.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will leave Stoke next month in a bid to garner first team experience.