Everton boss Rafael Benitez has expressed his delight at the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Chelsea and feels they are showing spirit by coming from behind in games.

Benitez has been under big pressure at Everton due to the Toffees’ poor form and he was forced to name several young players in his team at Stamford Bridge due to continuing injury issues.

Few expected Everton to take anything from their trip to the capital and despite a dogged performance full of spirit they fell behind in the 70th minute when Mason Mount struck.

Everton though fought back and levelled just four minutes later when Jarrad Branthwaite connected with a set piece from Anthony Gordon to find the back of the net.

1-1 was how it finished and Benitez is pleased to see the players put his game plan into practice.

The Spaniard stressed that Everton are showing real spirit by coming from behind.

Benitez said post match on BT Sport: “We were practicing the set-pieces and Jarrad Branthwaite did well.

“Jonjoe Kenny was working so hard and everyone was giving everything.

“We suffered a bit more today so against a good team we did what we had to do.

“100 per cent every single player on the pitch was making a contribution for the game plan.

“At the end everyone was delighted. When players are not playing, the rest of the team are happy for them too.

“There is great character shown, we are coming back in a lot of games.

“The way they worked we deserved something. We have had too much bad luck with injuries.

“The reaction of the team was fantastic.”

Everton now have until Boxing Day to prepare for their next game, against Burnley, after their meeting with Leicester City was postponed.