Premier League legend Alan Shearer has indicated that David Moyes’ unwillingness to rotate his West Ham squad is finally catching up to his players and they looked shattered in their defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday night.

West Ham have one win in their last six Premier League games and suffered a tepid 2-0 defeat at the Emirates to drop down to fifth in the league table.

Injuries to two key defenders in Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma have already disrupted the team and they are now struggling to put together a run of results.

Shearer stressed that they were disappointing against Arsenal and the team looked like that they were out of gas and tired.

He indicated that Moyes’ insistence on playing a settled side both in Europe and in the league seems to be catching up to his players and they looked shattered at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Shearer said on Premier League TV after the game: “They were very disappointing. They look absolutely shattered to me.

“They were running on empty.

“I didn’t see any energy from any of their players, there was no spark to their play.

“Everything was very slow, they couldn’t gain any momentum.

“Every time it went up to Antonio it bounced off him and so much so, he then tried to come out on the right-hand side but he just couldn’t get going.

“Whether it’s catching up with them, playing in Europe and him wanting to play a settled side in most of the games.

“They certainly looked like they were absolutely shattered tonight.”

West Ham will look to bounce back with a win when they host Norwich City at the London Stadium on Saturday.