Barcelona have work to do within their squad in order to push for the signing of Manchester City star Ferran Torres in the January transfer window.

Torres is Barcelona’s top target for the winter transfer window and the club are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign him.

Xavi Hernandez wants the player and the Spaniard is keen on a move back to Spain with Barcelona as well.

The two clubs have been getting closer to the valuation of the player, but Barcelona have work to do to make space on their wage bill to sign Torres.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have to sort out the futures of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele ahead of signing the Manchester City star.

The Catalans would either have to find a way to sell Coutinho in January or renew the contract of Dembele.

The Brazilian’s departure will make space on their wage bill for Barcelona to get their hands on Torres.

If Dembele decides to sign a new contract then the amortisation of the deal will also give financial leeway to Barcelona to sign their top target.

Barcelona are confident about getting a deal done with Manchester City for Torres but they have work to do to have the financial latitude to sign him.