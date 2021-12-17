The potential for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to join Chelsea in January has not been ruled out, with the Spanish club willing to accept a lower fee, according to ESPN.

Kounde was Chelsea’s top defensive target in the last summer transfer window and the Frenchman was keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea failed to negotiate a fee with Sevilla, who made it clear that they wanted his €80m buyout clause to be fully paid.

Chelsea remain interested in Kounde and it has been claimed that the possibility of him moving to England in January has not been ruled out.

The defender remains keen on the move to Stamford Bridge and the framework of a contract has been agreed between the player and Chelsea.

And it has been suggested that even Sevilla’s stance has softened and they are prepared to accept around €60m for his sale.

Kounde is still more likely to leave Sevilla in the summer but an exit in January has not been ruled out.

Thomas Tuchel wants to sort out his Chelsea’s defence given the number of defenders who will be out of contract at the end of the season.