Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is being put through his paces during a medical ahead of his move to Everton, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rafael Benitez has frozen Lucas Digne out of his first-team squad following a row with the French left-back and the club are in the market for a full-back.

The Toffees have been looking at a number of players but it seems they are now close to a deal to sign Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

The Merseyside club have been progressing in talks with the Ukrainian giants over signing him and it seems a deal is in place between the two sides.

And it has been claimed that the deal is on the verge of completion as the defender is undergoing a medical with Everton.

Everton have also worked out personal terms on a contract with the player’s representatives and are just waiting for the mandatory medical checks to be done.

The Toffees have agreed to pay a fee in the region of €21m to €23m to Dynamo Kyiv to get their hands on the 22-year-old.

Once the medical is done, Everton will hope to sort out a work permit for Ukraine international for him to be available for selection at the start of next month.

Mykolenko has 21 international caps to his name for Ukraine and has made 132 appearances for Dynamo Kyiv.