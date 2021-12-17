Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley is of the view that Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has been looking a completely different player under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Arfield struggled at the start of the current season and was not a regular under Steven Gerrard as the former Rangers boss preferred other midfielders over him.

However, the midfielder’s form has seen an upturn since Van Bronckhorst arrived at Rangers last month and he has started four of their last five league games in the Scottish Premiership.

Bartley stressed that Rangers have looked different class under the Dutchman in recent weeks and his changes have taken their game to a different level.

He believes Van Bronckhorst has made a major impact on Arfield and the midfielder has again been looking more threatening.

The 35-year-old feels that the Rangers star is happier under the Dutchman as he cut a frustrated figure towards the end of Gerrard’s reign at Ibrox.

Bartley said on the Go Radio Football Show: “They have been fantastic, haven’t they?

“I watched parts of the game yesterday as well and again, they were breathtaking, extremely strong performance.

“You can see the changes he has made and Scott Arfield is looking like a new man.

“Box-to-box and I am really happy for Scotty.

“He is a real down to earth football and he probably was frustrated towards the end of Gerrard’s reign.

“He wasn’t playing as much as he wanted to do and everyone wants to play.

“He has come in and Gio and has done extremely well.”

Rangers will next take on Dundee United at Ibrox as they look to build their lead at the top of the table.