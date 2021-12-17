Giovanni van Bronckhorst has remained coy on whether Rangers are interested in a move for Bologna starlet Andreas Skov Olsen and stressed he will never talk about players that the club are tracking.

Having taken over at Rangers last month, Van Bronckhorst will have the opportunity to make fresh additions to his new squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Scottish champions are linked with a clutch of players and it has been claimed that they have enquired about the availability of Bologna starlet Olsen.

However, Van Bronckhorst has remained coy on whether the Gers are interested in bringing the Dane to Ibrox.

The Dutchman stressed that he will never talk about players his side are tracking and added not all claims made by the media are true.

Asked about reports linking Rangers with interest in Skov Olsen, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference: “I like a lot of players.

“I will never talk about any potential players we are tracking.

“You will have seen a lot of names in the press that we are definitely not tracking.”

It remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old is indeed a target for Rangers with the windows set to open in around two weeks’ time.