Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that Jurgen Klopp’s men have shown a different side to their character in recent games by managing to win despite not playing at their best.

The Reds went a goal down against Newcastle on Thursday night but they roared back to score two and get the lead before the half-hour mark.

But they had to wait until Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sumptuous strike in the 87th minute to finish off Newcastle and secure the points with a 3-1 win.

Thompson is happy to see the club continue to get wins and keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

He conceded that Klopp’s side have not been playing as well as they were at the start of the season.

But the former Red stressed that Liverpool are now showing a different side to their game by grinding out wins despite not being at their best.

Thompson said on Off the Ball: “The team are performing admirably.

“I think even we when we are not playing well, I think that is the big thing, we are managing to pull out these sort of wins against Villa and Wolves.

“I think we are showing a different side to when we were knocking in four goals every week.”

Liverpool did without Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho against Newcastle due to suspected positive covid tests.