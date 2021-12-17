Antonio Conte has revealed that he will try to have a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici in the coming days to discuss improving the squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Conte took over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early November, succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo, and has indicated the need to improve the standards at Spurs following a host of competitive games with his new side.

The Italian has continued to run the rule over the players he inherited from Nuno and will have an opportunity to bring in players that he thinks fits his vision for Tottenham when the January window swings open.

Spurs are currently dealing with illness to a clutch of players, similar to several other clubs in the Premier League, but Conte has revealed he will try to have a meeting in the coming days with Levy and Paratici about bolstering his squad in January.

The Spurs boss added with spots opening up in the first team, second string stars will have a chance to prove they belong at Tottenham.

Asked whether he has spoken to Paratici and Levy about the transfer window, Conte told a press conference: ”In this moment we are not thinking about the transfer window.

“We have had many, many problems to face and solve.

“It was very difficult to speak about other topics.

“For sure in the next days we’ll try to have a meeting to speak about the situation to see if there is a way to improve the squad and in which way.

“In this moment I’m having an evaluation of the whole squad.

“[The virus situation] does give a chance for someone to show they deserve to continue to play for Tottenham.”

Conte is known to be demanding when it comes to restructuring his squad and it remains to be seen which all positions, he will look to bolster next month.