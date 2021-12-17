Former Serie A star Massimo Brambati has suggested that the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur being interested in a move for Lorenzo Insigne is unlikely and expressed his dissatisfaction in the way the player’s agent is handlining his contract situation at Napoli.

Insigne is in the final year of his contract at the Serie A giants and has rejected an offer to renew his stint as he is not satisfied with the terms they are proposing.

A clutch of clubs have been linked with interest in snaring the Italy international away from Naples and Antonio Conte’s Spurs are claimed to be closest to striking a deal with him.

However, former Serie A star Brambati has suggested that the north London giants are unlikely to be interested in a move for the 30-year-old.

Brambati explained that if the forward’s agent Vincenzo Pisacane is aware of genuine interest in his client, then he would not have revealed any names and instead worked under the radar to secure a move away from Napoli.

“I would never have revealed the names of potential suitors, because it means that there aren’t any”, Brambati said on TMW Radio while discussing the handling of Insigne’s contract situation at Napoli.

“If I have interested parties, I don’t need to say it, I work under the radar so that my client is satisfied.

“I don’t need to reveal them.

“Three teams have been mentioned, but then they seem unlikely, like Conte’s Tottenham.”

As it stands Insigne is allowed to talk to potential suitors in January and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will pounce for him.