John McGreal is of the view that the Ipswich Town have made a brilliant appointment in choosing Kieran McKenna, who spoke to him last night, as their new manager and insists it shows the club are going in the right direction.

The Tractor Boys were on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Paul Cook earlier this month.

Ipswich’s hierarchy were going through names of potential candidates and finally found their new manager in McKenna, who was a first team coach at Premier League giants Manchester United.

McGreal, who was handed the temporary reins of the Suffolk giants as caretaker manager, is delighted with McKenna’s appointment as the club’s new boss, labelling it a brilliant move.

The 49-year-old added that the arrival of McKenna, whose CV includes working at one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United, with top players, alongside highly rated managers, just shows Ipswich are going in the right direction.

“I think it is a brilliant appointment”, McGreal told Ipswich’s official site.

“He’ll need our backing as well and we’ll all be here to give him our support.

“You only have to have a look at his track record, the players he’s integrated into the first-team, the players that he’s coached, the managers that he’s coached under; it’s a quality CV.

“It’s a big appointment for the Football Club and I think it shows what direction it’s going in.

“He’ll be coming with a fresh idea to get us on the right track to where we want to get to.

“He’ll bring his experiences from working with his past managers and working with high-quality players.

“Kieran actually spoke to me last night while I was at the Youth Cup game [away at Tottenham].

“He’s really looking forward to it and why wouldn’t he be, it’s Ipswich Town.”

McGreal is set to remain in charge as Ipswich gear up to host Sunderland in League One at the weekend while McKenna will take over post the clash.