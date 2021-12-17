Leeds United have stepped up planning to be active in the January transfer window since Kalvin Phillips’ injury, according to The Athletic.

Marcelo Bielsa made it clear recently that he will only look to bring in new signings in January if he finds better options than he has in his Leeds squad.

The Leeds manager is notorious for his unwillingness to do business in January and sporting director Victor Orta is also not known to be a big fan of the mid-season transfer window.

But Leeds are riddled with injuries at the moment and many fans believe that it would be negligent if they do not sign players in January.

And it has been claimed that even Leeds are plotting to be more active than usual in January when it comes to signing new players.

Since Phillips got injured earlier this month, Leeds have been looking for options to add to their squad in the winter window.

The Leeds hierarchy have realised that the squad need an injection of fresh faces in the second half of the season.

The Whites are 16th in the Premier League table and are under the real threat of being relegated.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds manage to find the players that suit the specific needs of Bielsa.