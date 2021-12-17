Newcastle United’s hierarchy are keen on emulating the executive set-up Liverpool have in place at St James’ Park, as they continue their search for a sporting director, according to The Athletic.

The Tyneside giants witnessed a change in leadership in early October when a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed a takeover of the club from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle’s new owners are looking to completely restructure the working of the club from the inside out and their first major appointment came in the shape of Eddie Howe, who succeeded Steve Bruce in the managerial role.

The Magpies hierarchy are keen on bringing in a sporting director to work alongside Howe as they look to ensure the club’s survival in the Premier League this season and then take them to the upper echelons of European football.

As Newcastle’s hierarchy, including the likes of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, look to reshape the club, they have taken inspiration from a Premier League rival.

Newcastle’s consortium want to emulate at the executive set-up Liverpool currently have in place at Anfield, which has seen them win the Champions League and Premier League in recent seasons.

The Tyneside giants are financially rejuvenated owing to arrival of new owners, but they are aware a strong executive set-up is needed to take the club to where they aspire to be and are convinced bringing in a sporting director is the right course of action.

Newcastle have also bought in former Celtic and Reading director of football Nick Hammond as a temporary transfer consultant to oversee proceedings in a critical January transfer window.