Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been cleared to resume preparations for his side’s meeting with Newcastle United after he returned a negative PCR test.

The Citizens boss had an inconclusive test and as a result had to take a PCR test to check whether he had contracted the virus.

Guardiola’s PCR test has come back negative and as a result he can now get back to preparing his team for their visit to St James’ Park.

Manchester City put seven goals past Leeds United earlier this week and will head to Newcastle in superb form and top of the Premier League table.

His men will take on a Newcastle side sitting second bottom of the table and with just a single win to their name all season.

Eddie Howe’s side were in action on Thursday night away at Liverpool and despite taking the lead slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

They will start as big underdogs when Manchester City visit on Sunday and the Citizens have won six of their eight league games on the road this term.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a thrilling affair as Manchester City ran out 4-3 winners, with Ferran Torres grabbing a hat-trick.