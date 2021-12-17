Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley has expressed his delight at seeing Celtic star Anthony Ralston prove his detractors wrong again this week.

Ralston scored a crucial 97th-minute winner for Celtic at Ross County this week to help them win three points and keep pace with Rangers in the title race.

The right-back has been in and out of the Celtic team this season and has had his detractors who believe the defender has been too inconsistent to cement a place in the starting eleven.

Bartley stressed that Ralston has been proving his naysayers wrong for some time, but is delighted to see him score that crucial goal to win the game for Celtic.

He believes it must have been a sheer joy for the defender to hit the back of the net in front of the away fans and get that win for his side at a crucial stage of the season.

Bartley said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Delighted again for Ralston, proving everybody wrong time and time again.

“He comes into the team, he comes out of the team, he is criticised, people are saying he is great one week and is not great the next.

“But what a feeling yesterday must have been for him to score right in front of his fans.

“They went absolutely crazy.

“You can see the sheer delight on his face and it put a smile on my face.”

Ralston is expected to be in the Celtic team when they take on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.