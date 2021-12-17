Italy and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has credited Everton boss Rafael Benitez for turning him into a complete footballer during their spell together at the Naples outfit.

The Napoli captain has earned plaudits for his attacking prowess, but is also well regarded for putting in a shift across the pitch, even doing his part in defending.

Insigne rose through the youth ranks at the Serie A giants and has had the opportunity to play under a host of highly rated managers, including current Everton boss Benitez.

And the Italy international has revealed that the Spaniard is the manager that turned him into the complete player that he is today as he was only focused on attacking earlier in his career.

Insigne also dismissed suggestions he had a falling-out with former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti during their time together at Napoli and stressed they only had some differences in opinion about matters on the pitch.

“[Zdenek] Zeman was the first coach to believe in me, Benitez made me a complete player because before him I had always thought that for me football was just attacking”, Insigne told Italian magazine Undici.

“Football under [Maurizio] Sarri was a joy.

“I have had a lot of fun in three years, there is only the disappointment of not having won the Scudetto.

“Ancelotti? It’s not true that we fell out.

“We had different ideas, but about things on the pitch.”

Insigne’s’ current deal at Napoli is set to expire next summer and he could move to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur keen on him, while Everton have also been credited with interest in his services in the recent past.