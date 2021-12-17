Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has revealed that he is a big fan of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and added his dream Champions League final would be the Citizens taking on Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are Liverpool are going neck to neck in the title chase this season and are only separated by a single point at the moment.

The English top flight duo have been able to replicate their strong domestic form in Europe as well with both teams qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League top of their respective groups.

Manchester City have enthralled the footballing world with their football under Guardiola and they have fan in Napoli star Insigne, who insist the Mancunians are one of the teams he always like to watch on TV.

Insigne added that a dream Champions League final for him would be Manchester City battling it out with Liverpool for the European crown.

“Compared to England and Spain, tactics are paramount in Italy, so initially, foreigners find it hard to settle in when they arrive in Serie A”, Insigne told Italian magazine Undici.

“On TV I don’t miss a football match, but if I had to buy a ticket at the stadium I would do it for a Champions League final.

“A team that I always like to watch are Manchester City, Guardiola’s football has been unmissable since his time at Barcelona.

“The perfect final for me would be [Manchester City] against Liverpool.”

Liverpool and Manchester City are tipped to be favourites to clinch the Premier League title this year, while they could meet each other in the Champions League this season.