Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is yet to attract significant interest despite his agent claiming that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford in January, according to ESPN.

The French forward’s agent recently insisted that his client wants to leave Manchester United in January and he will soon hold talks with the club.

He has been linked with clubs across Europe, with Barcelona and Juventus believed to be interested in signing him.

Manchester United are keen to move him on as well as Ralf Rangnick only wants to work with players who want to stay at Old Trafford.

But it has been claimed that the forward is yet to attract any significant interest from clubs ahead of the winter window.

While some clubs like him, they are wary of the transfer fee Manchester United are likely to demand and they would have to meet Martial’s wage demands.

Martial has not been in great form over the last 18 months and no club are prepared to plough in big money for him at the moment.

Manchester United are also reluctant to subsidise his wages in order to facilitate his move in January.

The forward is hopeful that in the coming weeks, clubs will come in with offers to take him out of Old Trafford.